Jones named to Culver-Stockton College Dean's List for Spring 2021 Semester
CANTON, Mo. — Cody Jones from Geneva has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Culver-Stockton College.

By completing academic coursework with a high grade point average between a 3.5 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours containing no grade lower than a C, has resulted in this prestigious honor.

