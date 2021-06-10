JSU announces Spring 2021 graduates

Jacksonville State University graduated its largest class of students in university history this spring, awarding degrees to 959 students. This breaks the previous record of 895 graduates in Spring 2020. Area graduates included:
Ashley Braswell of Headland
Kala Goodson of Ariton
Flor Gordillo of Dothan
Angela Hopper of Dothan
Patricia Jackson of Troy
Madison Peaden of Dothan
Erica Starling of Ashford
Mekala Stewart of Kinsey
Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs.
Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.
