JSU announces Spring 2021 honor's list

More than 2,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the Spring 2021 semester at Jacksonville State University by being named to the President's or Dean's List, including:
Zatisha Starling of Eufaula; Dean's List
Jaquavion Lewis of Dothan; Dean's List
John Lewis of Enterprise; Dean's List
Suneet Sharma of Enterprise; President's List
Vincente Cody of Headland; Dean's List
Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs.
Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.
