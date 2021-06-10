 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JSU announces Spring 2021 honor's list
0 Comments

JSU announces Spring 2021 honor's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic education 2.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

More than 2,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the Spring 2021 semester at Jacksonville State University by being named to the President's or Dean's List, including:

Zatisha Starling of Eufaula; Dean's List

Jaquavion Lewis of Dothan; Dean's List

John Lewis of Enterprise; Dean's List

Suneet Sharma of Enterprise; President's List

Vincente Cody of Headland; Dean's List

Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs.

Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-UAW leader Gary Jones gets 28-month sentence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert