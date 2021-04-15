 Skip to main content
Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for March 2021
Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for March 2021.

The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a special lunch graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.

The students recognized were:

Kindergarten: Sophia Ambrose, Jennifer Cazares Cazares, Justice Frazier,

Levi Mitchell, and Lauren Taylor

1st Grade: Collier Dodson, Ava’Marie Holt, Ruby Mendez Morales,

Narlin Ortega Sanchez, and Nariah Taylor

2nd Grade: Zaid Asad, Mackenzie Belcher, Kanijah Marshall, Carter

Nguyen, and Lilliana Turner

3rd Grade: Aowyn Jenkins, Taveiras Rivers, and Kylir Smith

4th Grade: Elle Kirkland, Caylee Maffett, and Levi Sexton

5th Grade: Kristian Johnson, Ja’Kaiya Myers, and Madison Waters

6th Grade: Nicholas Clark, Jaleah Cooper, and Anyimeka Gbotcho

