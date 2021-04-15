Kelly Springs announces Good Citizens for March 2021

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for March 2021.
The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a special lunch graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.
The students recognized were:
Kindergarten: Sophia Ambrose, Jennifer Cazares Cazares, Justice Frazier,
Levi Mitchell, and Lauren Taylor
1st Grade: Collier Dodson, Ava’Marie Holt, Ruby Mendez Morales,
Narlin Ortega Sanchez, and Nariah Taylor
2nd Grade: Zaid Asad, Mackenzie Belcher, Kanijah Marshall, Carter
Nguyen, and Lilliana Turner
3rd Grade: Aowyn Jenkins, Taveiras Rivers, and Kylir Smith
4th Grade: Elle Kirkland, Caylee Maffett, and Levi Sexton
5th Grade: Kristian Johnson, Ja’Kaiya Myers, and Madison Waters
6th Grade: Nicholas Clark, Jaleah Cooper, and Anyimeka Gbotcho
