Kelly Springs Elementary announces Good Citizens for May 2021

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for May 2021.
The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a special lunch graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 W.
The students recognized were:
Kindergarten: Kylie Apida, Ailaylah Franklin, Mariah Graham, Aaliyah Kennedy, and Gabriel Senn.
1st Grade: Adrian Herrington, Corbyn Jackson, Hensli Jones, Maison Pujoue, and Nolan Sasser.
2nd Grade: Mayson Black, Paris Bryant, Zane Moreno, Abbigail Shirah, and Zamya Snell.
3rd Grade: Deborah Awonuga, Minh Le, and Malaysia Nelson.
4th Grade: Jordan Dawsey, Isabella O’Connell, and Aarav Patel.
5th Grade: Maheen Asad, Danikka Hafner-Brunson, and Trenton Hutto.
6th Grade: Weston Blocker, Alliyah Brown, and Gavin Love.
