 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin Burnside of Troy named to Kennesaw State’s Spring 2021 President's List
0 Comments

Kevin Burnside of Troy named to Kennesaw State’s Spring 2021 President's List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic education 2.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

KENNESAW, Ga. – Kevin Burnside of Troy was named to the Kennesaw State University President's List for the Spring 2021 semester, one of more than 4,800 students earning the honor.

To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Critically endangered orangutan born at UK zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert