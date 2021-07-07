Kevin Burnside of Troy named to Kennesaw State’s Spring 2021 President's List

KENNESAW, Ga. – Kevin Burnside of Troy was named to the Kennesaw State University President's List for the Spring 2021 semester, one of more than 4,800 students earning the honor.
To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
