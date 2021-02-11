Local high school student selected as Girls Inc. National Scholar

Aniyah Dent, a member of Girls Inc. of Dothan and an 11th grade student at Dothan High School, has been chosen as a 2021 Girls Inc. National Scholar and awarded a $20,000 Girls Inc. Lucile Miller Wright scholarship.

She was selected for her outstanding academic achievements, community service work, and dedication to the Girls Inc. mission of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

Dent is one of 30 Girls Inc. National Scholars selected in 2021 from across the United States and Canada.

Dent has participated in Girls Inc. of Dothan since 2012. She is on the track and field team at Dothan High School, and a member of Delta Gems Chapter, SADD Chapter, Z Club and Black Youth Vote.

Ms. Dent’s goal is to attend the University of Alabama in Birmingham and study medicine and biology, both to a doctorate level.

“Girls Inc. is not just a place with girls, it is a sisterhood that changes your life. Girls Inc. has brought out a fire in me that I did not think I had. I will forever be grateful to my Girls Inc. family, and no matter what direction life takes me, I will always be a Girls Inc. girl.” – quoted from her scholarship essay.