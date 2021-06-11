Local student named to LaGrange College VPAA’s List

LAGRANGE, Georgia — Rebekah Hobson of Kinsey was recently named to the LaGrange College Vice President of Academic Affairs’ List for the Spring semester.

To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.

Georgia’s oldest private institution of higher learning, LaGrange College is consistently ranked among the South’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report. A four-year liberal arts and sciences college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, LaGrange offers more than 50 areas of study with an emphasis on global engagement and service.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.