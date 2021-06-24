Logan Marler of Headland receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – When Logan Marler was 15, he began working as an Apprentice Funeral Home Director in his hometown of Headland. “I had the opportunity to work with many families during their darkest hours of losing a loved one,” he said. “So often words seemed so insignificant, and it was during this this time I realized the importance of giving of ourselves to others in a way I never knew before. Whether it be a word of encouragement, a listening ear, or a shoulder to cry on, we have the ability to be to light in someone’s darkest hours.”
These experiences, along with his school work and community service projects, have shaped him into the person he is today. “When we bless others we are also receiving a blessing,” he said. “I hope to have many, many more opportunities throughout my post-secondary educational journey as well as adult life to continue to give back and make a difference.”
He’ll have help achieving his dreams now that he’s been selected to receive a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship. Marler is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.
A 2019 graduate of Headland High School, Marler began his college studies at Wallace Community College-Dothan and has since been accepted into the Auburn University School of Nursing beginning in Fall 2021. The scholarship assistance will come in handy as he takes these next steps. “Starting this program will pose many financial obstacles because, as many know, nursing school, from the books to the resources that you are required to have, can become very expensive,” Marler said.
While at Wallace Community College, Marler was named to the academic honorary Phi Beta Kappa and the English honor society Sigma Kappa Delta and also earned recognition on the Dean’s List and the President’s List. After completing a bachelor of science in nursing, he hopes to work in a hospital emergency department or palliative care unit and then pursue a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.