Logan Marler of Headland receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – When Logan Marler was 15, he began working as an Apprentice Funeral Home Director in his hometown of Headland. “I had the opportunity to work with many families during their darkest hours of losing a loved one,” he said. “So often words seemed so insignificant, and it was during this this time I realized the importance of giving of ourselves to others in a way I never knew before. Whether it be a word of encouragement, a listening ear, or a shoulder to cry on, we have the ability to be to light in someone’s darkest hours.”

These experiences, along with his school work and community service projects, have shaped him into the person he is today. “When we bless others we are also receiving a blessing,” he said. “I hope to have many, many more opportunities throughout my post-secondary educational journey as well as adult life to continue to give back and make a difference.”

He’ll have help achieving his dreams now that he’s been selected to receive a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship. Marler is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.