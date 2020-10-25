 Skip to main content
Lucy Pu crowned Troy University Homecoming queen
  • Updated
 JOEY MEREDITH, TROY UNIVERSITY

TROY — Lucy Pu, a senior biology major from Ellicott City, Maryland, has been crowned Troy University’s 2020 Homecoming queen.

Pu is the daughter of Yang and Julia Pu, and was nominated by Farmhouse Fraternity. She is the copy desk chief for the Tropolitan and represents the University as a Trojan Ambassador.

“I feel so honored and lucky to be in this position right now,” Pu said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to this university.”

TROY Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., SGA President Nicole Jayjohn and 2019 Homecoming Queen Savannah Maddox crowned Pu at halftime of the Trojans’ football game against Georgia State.

Pu will spend the next year preparing for her future career.

“I am going to dental school in this next year to pursue my dreams of being a dentist,” she said.

