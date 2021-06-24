Mary Jensen Bailey receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Mary Jensen Bailey of Eufaula will have help pursuing her dreams as a student at The University of Alabama this fall, thanks to her selection as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar. A 2021 graduate of The Lakeside School, Bailey is among 48 students from 14 states being awarded scholarships from the foundation this year. She will major in biology/health care prerequisites.
Bailey expressed appreciation for the financial support and has plans of becoming a physician’s assistant. “I was elated to find that I have been named a 2021 recipient of the prestigious Jimmy Rane Scholarship,” she said. “Setting new goals for the next phase of life is exciting!” she added.
Bailey was an active student at The Lakeside School, where she earned a weighted GPA of 4.2. Among her activities, she was a member of the Drama Team, Student Government Association, Health Occupations Students of America and Homecoming Committee. She served as co-captain of Varsity Cheerleaders and as a Big Chief/Little Chief Mentor. She also held offices in the Spanish Club and Senior Beta Club and was a member of Mu Alpha Theta math honorary.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.