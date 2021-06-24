Mary Jensen Bailey receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Mary Jensen Bailey of Eufaula will have help pursuing her dreams as a student at The University of Alabama this fall, thanks to her selection as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar. A 2021 graduate of The Lakeside School, Bailey is among 48 students from 14 states being awarded scholarships from the foundation this year. She will major in biology/health care prerequisites.

Bailey expressed appreciation for the financial support and has plans of becoming a physician’s assistant. “I was elated to find that I have been named a 2021 recipient of the prestigious Jimmy Rane Scholarship,” she said. “Setting new goals for the next phase of life is exciting!” she added.

Bailey was an active student at The Lakeside School, where she earned a weighted GPA of 4.2. Among her activities, she was a member of the Drama Team, Student Government Association, Health Occupations Students of America and Homecoming Committee. She served as co-captain of Varsity Cheerleaders and as a Big Chief/Little Chief Mentor. She also held offices in the Spanish Club and Senior Beta Club and was a member of Mu Alpha Theta math honorary.

The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.