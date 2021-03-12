 Skip to main content
Merit awards issued to two Highlands students
Merit awards issued to two Highlands students

Merit Awards for the 2021 Wiregrass District Science Fair were issued to Highlands Elementary School students Iysa Duddy and Bailee Weidert.

