Miss Wallace Jennifer Bradley excited to represent college

Wallace was always part of the plan for Bradley. Now that she’s attending full time, she said Wallace is the perfect place for her.

“I have a twin brother … and financially it just wasn’t a smart decision for us to go straight off to university when we didn’t have a scholarship. We could get our basic courses … and that saves a ton of money,” Bradley said. “My favorite part about Wallace is the fact that the instructors genuinely care … because they want to see you take your next step and succeed in what you’re doing. They’re 100 percent there for you to get you where you want to go.”

When Bradley heard about the pageant, she thought it would be fun and a way to give back to the college if she were to win.

“I had been looking for some things to plug in to and so when it came up, someone suggested that I should do it and I said OK, the more the merrier,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that Wallace had a solid amount of girls (competing). It was just a fun thing to do.”

When her name was called as the winner, Bradley was shocked. Her family and friends in the audience were thrilled.