Museum, Dothan schools partner for art education programs

The Wiregrass Museum of Art is partnering with Dothan City Schools to provide online professional development for teachers at the system's A+ Art schools as well as virtual museum tours for all teachers, students and families in Dothan’s public schools.
Dothan City Schools has committed $30,000 to develop both programs, which will launch on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and will be free for participating teachers and students. The virtual tours will be available to anyone outside of the school system for a fee.
"Art can be a powerful tool of communication," said Dr. Dennis Coe, interim superintendent of Dothan City Schools. "Considering the restraints COVID-19 has placed on society, we shouldn't forget the arts as a tool for bringing the divide caused by this deadly disease.
“While limited in our ability to sometimes meet face to face, the virtual climate allows for numerous opportunities for exposure to classic art material," Coe said. "Partnerships with entities such as the Wiregrass Museum of Art do nothing but strengthen the cultural, emotional, and educational experiences of our students, while at the same time emulating what school/community partnerships should be.”
The online professional development program will be conducted via Google Classroom. The program is divided into a fall and spring module, with the fall module focusing on arts integration in the K-6 classroom, and the spring module focusing on methods and digital tools that can be used to develop arts-based lesson plans. Instruction will be asynchronous with weekly office hours conducted via Zoom. The courses are self-paced and can be completed in four sittings. Participants will be eligible to receive CEU credits if lessons are completed by Dec. 5 and May 8, respectively.
“The professional development course is designed to help deepen educators' understanding of what arts integration is, as a concept, and how to make it happen in their classrooms," said Brook McGinnis, art educator with the Wiregrass Museum of Art. "By offering this course as an asynchronous, self-paced experience, educators can easily fit this into their schedules and can take additional time with projects or concepts as needed.”
The virtual tours program was imagined as a replacement for museum's robust, pre-COVID Bus on Us program, which brought thousands of students to the museum each year for in-person tours and hands-on art activities. The virtual program, which is ideal for classroom teachers and remote learning environments alike, includes a 45-minute recorded tour experience, led by one of museum's knowledgeable volunteer docents.
The half-hour long tour will be split into three 15-minute segments, each focusing on a different work of art on display in the museum. Teachers will also receive a pre-tour video explaining the role of museums, along with a packet of coordinating discussion questions and activities based on the tour content. Materials will be designed to drop into Google Classroom without need for conversion or can be easily edited to fit any student’s needs.
“The virtual tours have been created with flexibility in mind," McGinnis said. "They are asynchronous and broken into three easy-to-digest, 15-minute segments, which gives educators options in how to incorporate the videos into their curriculum. Because they are pre-recorded, teachers can use them in the classroom, both physical and online, or assign them as homework. Flexibility is also faceted into the tour activity. Teachers will receive a choice board that gives them freedom to choose how best to interact with the art. They can choose one or multiple activities from the choice board or allow their students to choose.”
The museum will gather feedback from teachers and participants through surveys from the professional development and virtual tours programs to guide future development of museum programming. Based on feedback from the tours program, the museum will explore the possibility of offering a synchronous tour program in the spring.
The partnership between the museum and the school system makes gallery exhibitions and the museum’s educational offerings more accessible to area teachers and students, especially those in remote learning environments due to COVID-19 restrictions.
