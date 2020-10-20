Museum, Dothan schools partner for art education programs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The professional development course is designed to help deepen educators' understanding of what arts integration is, as a concept, and how to make it happen in their classrooms," said Brook McGinnis, art educator with the Wiregrass Museum of Art. "By offering this course as an asynchronous, self-paced experience, educators can easily fit this into their schedules and can take additional time with projects or concepts as needed.”

The virtual tours program was imagined as a replacement for museum's robust, pre-COVID Bus on Us program, which brought thousands of students to the museum each year for in-person tours and hands-on art activities. The virtual program, which is ideal for classroom teachers and remote learning environments alike, includes a 45-minute recorded tour experience, led by one of museum's knowledgeable volunteer docents.

The half-hour long tour will be split into three 15-minute segments, each focusing on a different work of art on display in the museum. Teachers will also receive a pre-tour video explaining the role of museums, along with a packet of coordinating discussion questions and activities based on the tour content. Materials will be designed to drop into Google Classroom without need for conversion or can be easily edited to fit any student’s needs.