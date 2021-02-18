North Greenville University names Drake to Dean’s List

TIGERVILLE, SC. — Lauren Renee Drake, granddaughter of Crawford and Betty Drake of Dothan, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at North Greenville University in Tigerville, S.C.

The Dean’s List is an academic honor awarded to students who achieved a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Lauren is a Freshman majoring in Graphic Design. She is the daughter of Web and Sharon Drake and a 2020 graduate of Landrum HS.