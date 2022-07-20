Outspoken crowd supports charter school initiative

An outspoken crowd that turned out for a public hearing expressed overwhelming support for Greater Beulah Baptist Church’s application to establish a start-up charter school.

The Alabama Charter School Commission held Wednesday’s hearing to allow public input, with the majority of the hour dedicated to speakers from the community in two-minute segments.

Greater Beulah hopes to create Barnabas School of Leadership, and organizers pointed to declining test scores and a growing proficiency gap between white and minority students as reasons for pursuing the creation of a privately-managed school funded with local, state, and federal dollars.

The hearing drew a great deal of interest, with a crowded sanctuary at Greater Beulah augmented by 100 online Zoom participants. “Our Zoom license only allows 100 participants, and we were at 100 the whole hour,” said state Charter School Commission Chairman David Marshall.

Many of those speaking in favor of the application were frank in their indictment of Dothan City Schools, pointing out that ongoing white flight from the school system has drawn little protest from administrators who now complain that the potential of losing 250 students to BSL would create a loss of $3 million per year for the public school system.

Some current and former educators, as well as Superintendent Dennis Coe, spoke in defense of public schools. Coe also suggested the school board had been surprised by the application, as “no one has spoken to me or anyone at DCS” about a charter school.

The hearing is one component of the application process; Marshall said input from the public would be considered in the process.

Charter schools are relatively new to Alabama, which created a charter school law in 2015, and had only one charter school up until 2018. Since that time, 16 of 30 applications for charter schools have been approved. Alabama currently has eight charter schools, with five more expected to open in the fall.