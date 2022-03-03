Rehobeth Elementary School Beta Club members participate in state competition

National Beta members from Rehobeth Elementary School are celebrating their recent participation in the Alabama Junior Beta State Convention. They were announced as winners of the following competitions:
1st Place-Champion
Songfest
Group Talent
Quiz Bowl Written
Quiz Bowl Oral
Book Battle
Technology
3D Design
Portfolio
Speech-Katie Whitehead
4th grade Science-Lily Tyson
Sculpture-Palmer Rachel
Best in Show-Visual Arts-Palmer Rachel
2nd Place
Living Literature
Robotics
Marketing & Communications
Woodworking-Jonah Trawick
2D Design
3rd Place
Digital Art-Sarah Ann Jones
Drawing-Emmie Whillock
Recyclable Art-Wyatt Roland
5th grade Social Studies-Wesley Murphy
Creative Writing-Jayden Williams
4th Place
4th grade Math-Jason Spallino
Poetry-Jayden Williams
5th Place
Service Learning Showcase
Painting-Paisley Hansen
Premiere Performer-Braylor Dunn
National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic and STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions. This year, State Convention was offered as a hybrid event. This gave students the opportunity to compete either virtually or onsite at the BJCC, Birmingham depending on their level of comfort.
These victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee during Summer 2022.
The Rehobeth Elementary School Beta Club was founded in October 2015. It is comprised of students in both 4th and 5th grades.
In order to become a member of the Beta Club at Rehobeth Elementary a student must maintain ALL A HONOR ROLL status for the entire school year and also score an A on the Leadership & Character Evaluation form. Once a member the students must remain in good standing by keeping All A’s and Character as well as participating in club leadership and service opportunities.
The club sponsors are Holly Seales (current AL Jr State Sponsor), Brittney Layton, and Tina Allen. Additional Team coaches include Elizabeth Terry, Ashley Murphy, and Nikki Anderson
With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization.
National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.