 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rehobeth Elementary School Beta Club members participate in state competition
0 Comments

Rehobeth Elementary School Beta Club members participate in state competition

  • Updated
  • 0
Rehobeth Elementary School

Rehobeth Elementary School students go to their buses after school in March 2021.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

National Beta members from Rehobeth Elementary School are celebrating their recent participation in the Alabama Junior Beta State Convention. They were announced as winners of the following competitions:

1st Place-Champion

Songfest

Group Talent

Quiz Bowl Written

Quiz Bowl Oral

Book Battle

Technology

3D Design

Portfolio

Speech-Katie Whitehead

4th grade Science-Lily Tyson

Sculpture-Palmer Rachel

Best in Show-Visual Arts-Palmer Rachel

2nd Place

Living Literature

Robotics

Marketing & Communications

Woodworking-Jonah Trawick

2D Design

3rd Place

Digital Art-Sarah Ann Jones

Drawing-Emmie Whillock

Recyclable Art-Wyatt Roland

5th grade Social Studies-Wesley Murphy

Creative Writing-Jayden Williams

4th Place

4th grade Math-Jason Spallino

Poetry-Jayden Williams

5th Place

Service Learning Showcase

Painting-Paisley Hansen

Premiere Performer-Braylor Dunn

National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic and STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions. This year, State Convention was offered as a hybrid event. This gave students the opportunity to compete either virtually or onsite at the BJCC, Birmingham depending on their level of comfort.

These victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee during Summer 2022.

The Rehobeth Elementary School Beta Club was founded in October 2015. It is comprised of students in both 4th and 5th grades.

In order to become a member of the Beta Club at Rehobeth Elementary a student must maintain ALL A HONOR ROLL status for the entire school year and also score an A on the Leadership & Character Evaluation form. Once a member the students must remain in good standing by keeping All A’s and Character as well as participating in club leadership and service opportunities.

The club sponsors are Holly Seales (current AL Jr State Sponsor), Brittney Layton, and Tina Allen. Additional Team coaches include Elizabeth Terry, Ashley Murphy, and Nikki Anderson

With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization.

National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists can now read the Earth's ancient history in its beaches

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert