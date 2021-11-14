 Skip to main content
‘Rock Your School’ at Highlands Elementary
Highlands Elementary participated in “Rock Your School” on Oct. 23.

The students and teachers dressed up to celebrate.

The teachers also decorated the halls and their rooms to make everything super exciting for the students.

Learning was extra fun this day.

