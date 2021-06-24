Sarah Murph of Eufaula receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

She encourages other students to put the effort into scholarship applications. “While senior year is extremely busy,” she emphasized, “please, please, please make time for scholarships. Your future self will thank you immensely.”

The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.

The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.