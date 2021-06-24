Sarah Murph of Eufaula receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Eufaula student Sarah Murph fine-tuned important skills as she applied for scholarships to help fund her dreams of a college education.
“I learned many key lessons such as how to prioritize my time, adhere to deadlines, and to never give up,” Murph said.
For an active teenager, these lessons didn’t come easy. “Considering my busy schedule, including sports, leadership roles, and maintaining my grades, I definitely felt overwhelmed at times,” Murph added.
The result speaks for itself, however, now that Murph has been named as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar.
Murph is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year. She’ll use these funds this fall when she attends The University of Alabama, where she will major in marketing. After she completes her education and begins her career, she said, ““My dream is to be an integral part of a professional sports program’s creative media team, filming and editing videos for athletes.”
A 2021 graduate of The Lakeside School, Murph was a standout student, earning a 4.18 weighted GPA.
While there, she served as president of numerous organizations, including the Technology Team, the Digital Video Production Team, the Spanish Club and her class. She served as secretary of the Student Government Association, as captain of Varsity Basketball and earned a letter in Varsity Volleyball. In addition, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church Student Leadership Team, Fellowship of Christian Students, Big Chief Little Chief Mentoring Program, the Drama and Theater Art Team and Mu Alpha Theta math honorary.
She encourages other students to put the effort into scholarship applications. “While senior year is extremely busy,” she emphasized, “please, please, please make time for scholarships. Your future self will thank you immensely.”
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.