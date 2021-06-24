Seventeen area scholars among 48 to receive a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship this year

ABBEVILLE – Seventeen area scholars are among 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the Jimmy Rane Foundation this year.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients.
Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Area scholars among the 2021 recipients include: Mary Jensen Bailey of Eufaula, Anna Fischer of Headland, Addison Garrott of Troy, Benjamin Hancock of Abbeville, Jacob Helms of Headland, Logan Marler of Headland, Samuel Money of Dothan, Sarah Murph of Eufaula, Halle Poole of Shorterville, Scotlyn Shaw of Slocomb, Lydia Smith of Dothan, Anna Claire Sowell of Headland, Madison Sutton of Eufaula, Anna Clare Thompson of Dothan, Darriana Thompson of Headland, Marleigh Watford of Abbeville, and Jariah Williams of Dothan.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fundraising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors.
For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet.
However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date – eclipsing the 40 given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.
The 2022 Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship application will open Dec. 1, 2021. Application deadline is Feb. 7, 2022.