Seventeen area scholars among 48 to receive a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship this year

ABBEVILLE – Seventeen area scholars are among 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the Jimmy Rane Foundation this year.

The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.

The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients.

Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.

Area scholars among the 2021 recipients include: Mary Jensen Bailey of Eufaula, Anna Fischer of Headland, Addison Garrott of Troy, Benjamin Hancock of Abbeville, Jacob Helms of Headland, Logan Marler of Headland, Samuel Money of Dothan, Sarah Murph of Eufaula, Halle Poole of Shorterville, Scotlyn Shaw of Slocomb, Lydia Smith of Dothan, Anna Claire Sowell of Headland, Madison Sutton of Eufaula, Anna Clare Thompson of Dothan, Darriana Thompson of Headland, Marleigh Watford of Abbeville, and Jariah Williams of Dothan.