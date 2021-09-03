Singleton appointed to Alabama Commission on Higher Education

Jody M. Singleton has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth to the Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE). He will serve as a representative of the state at-large and will be subject to confirmation by the 2022 Alabama Senate.

Singleton is a Certified Public Accountant and the owner of his own firm. He is a managing member of Avinna, LLC, an affiliation of Certified Public Accountants, sharing resources and best practices to more efficiently serve their clients.

The Headland native is active in his community, currently serving on the city council and as mayor pro tem. He is a past president of the Headland Kiwanis Club, Headland High School Diamond Club, and has served as chairman for the Headland High School Business/Industry Education Certification Team.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Singleton joins ACHE Chairman Charles Buntin, also from the Wiregrass region, on Alabama’s higher education coordinating board. Buntin welcomed Singleton saying, “I am looking forward to working with Commissioner Singleton. His extensive civic, community and professional experience will be invaluable in ensuring the highest level of excellence for Alabama’s students.”