Singleton appointed to Alabama Commission on Higher Education

Jody M. Singleton has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth to the Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE). He will serve as a representative of the state at-large and will be subject to confirmation by the 2022 Alabama Senate.
Singleton is a Certified Public Accountant and the owner of his own firm. He is a managing member of Avinna, LLC, an affiliation of Certified Public Accountants, sharing resources and best practices to more efficiently serve their clients.
The Headland native is active in his community, currently serving on the city council and as mayor pro tem. He is a past president of the Headland Kiwanis Club, Headland High School Diamond Club, and has served as chairman for the Headland High School Business/Industry Education Certification Team.
Singleton joins ACHE Chairman Charles Buntin, also from the Wiregrass region, on Alabama’s higher education coordinating board. Buntin welcomed Singleton saying, “I am looking forward to working with Commissioner Singleton. His extensive civic, community and professional experience will be invaluable in ensuring the highest level of excellence for Alabama’s students.”
Singleton’s current professional memberships include the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the National Federation of Independent Business Tax Advisory Committee.
The magna cum laude graduate of Troy University has been inducted into the school’s Accountancy Hall of Honor.
“Commissioner Singleton’s business background and passion for education will be tremendous assets to the Commission,” said ACHE Executive Director Jim Purcell. Purcell echoed Chairman Buntin’s acknowledgement of Singleton’s background, adding, “his leadership role will be extremely beneficial for state service.”
The Alabama Commission on Higher Education was founded in 1969. Board members serve nine-year terms without compensation.