Slocomb student Scotlyn Shaw receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – This was the second year Scotlyn Shaw applied for a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship, and this time around, she made the cut.

Shaw, a 2020 graduate of Slocomb High School, is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year. She will use these funds when she begins her sophomore year at Troy University, where she is majoring in accounting.

“This award truly means the world to me. I was shocked I had received it,” Shaw said. “In the past year, I have experienced the financial aspect of college first-hand, leading me to appreciate this scholarship even more.”

Shaw added, “I would certainly encourage students to continue applying and going out for things even after facing failure.” Shaw said that applying for scholarships may not be fun, but it’s a good use of students’ time. “Even if you were to not receive it, there is much to be learned by enduring throughout the application processes. For example — reaching out for references can aid you in relationships for future aspirations. Overall, the tediousness of scholarship applications is well worth it in the end.”