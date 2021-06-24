Slocomb student Scotlyn Shaw receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – This was the second year Scotlyn Shaw applied for a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship, and this time around, she made the cut.
Shaw, a 2020 graduate of Slocomb High School, is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year. She will use these funds when she begins her sophomore year at Troy University, where she is majoring in accounting.
“This award truly means the world to me. I was shocked I had received it,” Shaw said. “In the past year, I have experienced the financial aspect of college first-hand, leading me to appreciate this scholarship even more.”
Shaw added, “I would certainly encourage students to continue applying and going out for things even after facing failure.” Shaw said that applying for scholarships may not be fun, but it’s a good use of students’ time. “Even if you were to not receive it, there is much to be learned by enduring throughout the application processes. For example — reaching out for references can aid you in relationships for future aspirations. Overall, the tediousness of scholarship applications is well worth it in the end.”
At Troy, Shaw was named to the Fall 2020 Chancellor’s List. She was selected to be treasurer of the Freshman Forum and was vice president of Alpha Gamma Delta’s 2020 Pledge Class. She’s also a member of Campus Outreach. In high school, Shaw earned the spot as salutatorian of her high school class and participated in track, basketball and cheerleading. Other honors include being named Miss Geneva County in 2019 and Miss Slocomb Tomato Festival in 2018.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.