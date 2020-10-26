 Skip to main content
Sorrell College Student Advisory Council selected
Sorrell College Student Advisory Council selected

TROY – Twenty-two students have been selected to participate in the Sorrell College of Business Student Advisory Council for the 2020-21 year.

The students' input will serve as a steering mechanism to help the student experience within the Sorrell College.

Local students selected to the council include: Railey Ayers of Brantley, Thanh Mai Lam of Troy, Romi Shah of Dothan, Ashlie Hipps of Troy, Mark Grant of Brundidge, Kadin Whatley of Midland City, and Emily Willeford of Dothan.

