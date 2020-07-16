Tomorrow starts Alabama's sales tax-free weekend in Wiregrass

This weekend is Alabama’s sales tax-free holiday.

The holiday gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books, diapers, and clothing free of the state’s 4% sales or use tax beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 17, and ending at midnight on Sunday, July 19.

All major Wiregrass cities and counties are also participating by choosing not to levy their locality’s sales or use tax for qualifying items, giving shoppers a discount of up to 10% in some places. Some smaller cities and counties are choosing not to participate.

Geneva County is participating in a limited capacity, while continuing to levy its 1% sales and use tax for education.

Here are a few things important to note on prices of tax-exempt items:

>>Clothing must be $100 or less, per article of clothing.

>>Single purchase computers, computer software, and school computer supplies must be $750 or less.

>>School supplies, art supplies, and instructional material must be $50 or less per item.

>>Books must be $30 or less per item.

A complete list of tax-exempt items can be found here.