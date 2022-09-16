Top Of The Class: Newton Elementary receives national honor

NEWTON – Newton Elementary School is one of five schools in the state and 297 nationally named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School, according to a list of honorees released by the United States Department of Education Friday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it is my honor to announce that this morning in Washington, D.C., the United States Department of Education announced that Newton Elementary School in the Dale County School System is a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School award winner,” said Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker at a news conference held Friday morning in the NES gym.

“This national recognition is given to elite schools across the United States based on a school’s overall academic performance,” Baker said. “This historic accomplishment will go down as one of the greatest achievements in the history of the Dale County School System.

"I applaud the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams," said Baker, reading from a statement made by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona when the list of as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 was release to the public. “Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives."

Cheers and applause erupted from the nearly 300 students and school personnel attending the press conference in the NES gymnasium when the award was announced. “Receiving this national award is a direct result of outstanding employees of Newton School,” Baker said. “It takes everybody, including the community, to reach this level of achievement.

“I would like to give credit where credit is due,” Baker said, calling to the podium NES former principal Patrick Reed, who now serves as special needs coordinator for Dale County Schools. “He is the man who created the climate and culture for this great success,” Baker said.

“Boys and girls, you have just made history,” Reed said to the more than 250 of his former pupils seated cross legged on the gym floor. “I am proud of each one of you. The biggest credit goes to the faculty and staff,” he said, asking them to stand and be recognized.

Reed said that he has been asked what the school’s recipe for success is. “It’s simple,” he said. “It’s faith, hope, and love. It’s that simple.”

Reed said that each morning there are people strategically stationed throughout the campus. “They are there for the sole purpose of greeting each student individually, instilling in them a truth and that is that ‘You are loved when you are here.’

“That establishes faith in each child that each adult in this school loves them,” Reed said. “Every adult here instills hope in each child because each child knows they are loved.

“That dovetails into love,” Reed said. “When you love a child, and kids are experts at this, they can tell if you truly love them. The adults here show these kids they are loved.”

Baker said a delegation will travel to the nation’s capital in November to accept the award.

Other Alabama schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are the Walter Jackson Elementary School, Decatur City School District; Elberta Elementary School, Baldwin County Public School District; Moody Elementary School, St. Clair County School District; and, Piedmont Elementary School, Piedmont City School District.