Treasure Franklin awarded partial scholarship for 2021/2022 academic year
Treasure Franklin has been awarded a partial scholarship from the Bryan and Anna Hall Foundation Inc. for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Treasure is a 2021 graduate of Enterprise High School and will be attending the University of North Alabama.

The Bryan and Anna Hall Foundation Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established in 2020 to support education, religious and charitable causes in the Wiregrass area.

In the brief history of the Foundation, six scholarships have been awarded to outstanding graduates from Wiregrass high schools. The Foundation is funded solely through contributions from members of the Wiregrass community.

