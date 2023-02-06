Collins Trott, a Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) Child Development instructor, was recently named the 2022 Educator of the Year by Alabama Project Learning Tree (PLT).

According to the Alabama PLT, Trott was honored for her “commitment to engaging future educators in hands-on environmental education experiences” while making “a positive impact on preservice educators in the Child Development classes she teaches.”

“We are pleased to present the award to Professor Trott,” said Edward Lewis, Forestry Management Specialist – Houston County for the Alabama Forestry Commission. “She consistently seeks ways to cultivate enthusiasm for teaching in her students. We love that she uses Project Learning Tree.”

“One of my favorite courses to teach is math and science for young children,” says Trott. “Early childhood teachers often spend little time on math and science because of negative views from their own past experiences. I want Child Development students in my classes to remember what it was like to learn early childhood math concepts. Through hands-on experiences like Project Learning Tree, they grow confident in their knowledge and excited to create fun learning experiences for children. Seeing a transformed attitude of Child Development students on the topics of math and science assures me our young children are going to have a great foundation of skills that will grow in the post-primary grades.”

WCCD is grateful for Alabama PLT’s acknowledgment of Trott.

“Ms. Trott is a fantastic instructor committed to providing the best educational experiences for our students,” said Leslie Reeder, WCCD Dean of Instructional Affairs. “We are incredibly proud of Ms. Trott’s recognition as the 2022 Alabama Project Learning Tree Outstanding Educator of the Year.”

According to the Alabama PLT, the Educator of the Year is selected based on commitment to environmental education, exemplary use of Project Learning Tree’s award-winning curriculum materials, and exceptional teaching skills.

Since 1970, the Alabama Forestry Foundation has helped thousands grow in their knowledge and appreciation for Alabama’s well-managed forests and their role in protecting Alabama’s environment, economy, and way of life. Forest businesses are important in Alabama, and many livelihoods depend on forestry.

The PLT curriculum helps others understand the connections of the forest products they use every day to the trees they see growing throughout Alabama.