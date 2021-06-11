Troy University announces 2021 IMPACT Leaders

TROY — Fourteen students have been chosen to serve as the 2021 IMPACT Leaders at Troy University.
IMPACT is the annual new student orientation program held each summer at the Troy Campus. The leaders will help new students get acquainted with the University, register for classes and start their Troy experience off right.
Local students chosen include:
Laura Gause of Marianna
Myles Camel of Dothan
Mary Brannon of Rehobeth
Gabrielle Moore of Dothan
