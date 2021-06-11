 Skip to main content
Troy University announces 2021 IMPACT Leaders
TROY — Fourteen students have been chosen to serve as the 2021 IMPACT Leaders at Troy University.

IMPACT is the annual new student orientation program held each summer at the Troy Campus. The leaders will help new students get acquainted with the University, register for classes and start their Troy experience off right.

Local students chosen include:

Laura Gause of Marianna

Myles Camel of Dothan

Mary Brannon of Rehobeth

Gabrielle Moore of Dothan

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings.

