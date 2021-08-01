Troy University announces Chancellor’s List for Summer Semester/Term 5

TROY – Troy University is proud to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The summer semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include:
Stacy Croft-Holden of Marianna, FL
Jennifer Dunaway of Dothan
Colby Easterling of Dothan
James Echols of Taylor
Angelie Johnson of Dothan
Courtney Jones of Midland City
Nzemba Katambo-Jenkins of Dothan
Amanda Ketchum of Dothan
Heather Redmon of Newville
Heather Rice of Ozark
Shannon Wallace of Headland
Angela Beacham of Dothan
David Degginger of Enterprise
Danielle Libertini of Fort Rucker
Melissa Mayhall of Enterprise
Susan Morgan of Slocomb
Denise Sutton of Enterprise
MacKenzie Walters of Dothan
Yiwei Chen of Troy
Chelsea Flennory of Troy
Samantha Ford of Troy
Patience Hall of Troy
Jayla Kelly of Troy
Guiming Liang of Troy
Justin McPherson of Newton
Cyrus Mitchell of Kinston
Fengli Wang of Troy
Kendra Williams of Troy
Junlin Xu of Troy
Donna Chen of Troy
Samuel Trotter of Troy
Gerry Pinson of Enterprise
Theresa Turner of Dothan
Kassidy Hester of Jack
Rachel Mullis of Enterprise
Tiffany Stephens of Goshen