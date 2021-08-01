 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy University announces Chancellor’s List for Summer Semester/Term 5
0 Comments

Troy University announces Chancellor’s List for Summer Semester/Term 5

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic troy university generic.jpg

TROY – Troy University is proud to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The summer semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include:

Stacy Croft-Holden of Marianna, FL

Jennifer Dunaway of Dothan

Colby Easterling of Dothan

James Echols of Taylor

Angelie Johnson of Dothan

Courtney Jones of Midland City

Nzemba Katambo-Jenkins of Dothan

Amanda Ketchum of Dothan

Heather Redmon of Newville

Heather Rice of Ozark

Shannon Wallace of Headland

Angela Beacham of Dothan

David Degginger of Enterprise

Danielle Libertini of Fort Rucker

Melissa Mayhall of Enterprise

Susan Morgan of Slocomb

Denise Sutton of Enterprise

MacKenzie Walters of Dothan

Yiwei Chen of Troy

Chelsea Flennory of Troy

Samantha Ford of Troy

Patience Hall of Troy

Jayla Kelly of Troy

Guiming Liang of Troy

Justin McPherson of Newton

Cyrus Mitchell of Kinston

Fengli Wang of Troy

Kendra Williams of Troy

Junlin Xu of Troy

Donna Chen of Troy

Samuel Trotter of Troy

Gerry Pinson of Enterprise

Theresa Turner of Dothan

Kassidy Hester of Jack

Rachel Mullis of Enterprise

Tiffany Stephens of Goshen

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert