Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Spring Semester/Term 4

TROY – Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Area students named to the Chancellor's list include:
Samantha Lorandeau of Pooler, GA
Luis De la Fuente of Chipley, FL
Cassidy Lee of Chipley, FL
Lauren Locke of Marianna, FL
Jason Loftin of Eufaula, AL
Yolanda Floyd of Eufaula, AL
Carmen Kelly of Goshen, AL
Caleb Carlos of Luverne, AL
Mallory Gomillion of Luverne, AL
Hayden Rushing of Luverne, AL
Raeshell Youngblood of Midway, AL
Anna Carr of Troy, AL
Georgia Ganster of Troy, AL
Tehron Stallworth of Troy, AL
Jheran Turner of Troy, AL
Carlton Bean of Troy, AL
Joseph Ajayi of Troy, AL
Dior Brown of Troy, AL
Emma Carroll of Troy, AL
Judith Castro I Roldan of Troy, AL
Long Dang of Troy, AL
Zolbayar Erdenechimeg of Troy, AL
John Faircloth of Troy, AL
Eleonore Eva Freby of Troy, AL
Soumitra Ganguly of Troy, AL
Maxwell George of Troy, AL
Patience Hall of Troy, AL
Estefania Jimenez Sanchez of Troy, AL
Ashik Kannan of Troy, AL
Andrew Morgan of Troy, AL
Kaitlyn Munger of Troy, AL
Nam Son Nguyen of Troy, AL
Caleb Oke of Troy, AL
Olatunde Olawale of Troy, AL
Oluwaseun Omotayo of Troy, AL
Breyahna Perry of Troy, AL
Antonio Selma Cintado of Troy, AL
Biwaksha Shrestha of Troy, AL
Xuening Sun of Troy, AL
Madelaine Wilson of Troy, AL
Joseph Romo of Troy, AL
Caitlin Hughes of Troy, AL
Carly Boyd of Troy, AL
Victoria Reeves of Troy, AL
Andy Woon of Troy, AL
Chenyang Jiang of Troy, AL
Tiffany Johnson of Troy, AL
Hurui Lu of Troy, AL
Kaylee Dozier of Dothan, AL
Anna LaFiore of Dothan, AL
Eleanor Meredeth of Dothan, AL
Sydney Cobb of Dothan, AL
Heather Caster of Dothan, AL
Alisha Gallant of Dothan, AL
Polina Horkava of Dothan, AL
Nicole Mohr of Dothan, AL
Christy Wayland of Dothan, AL
Molly Gagliano of Dothan, AL
Joshua Mauldin of Dothan, AL
Austin Esch of Dothan, AL
Kayla Roposh of Dothan, AL
Alena Faircloth of Dothan, AL
Hayle Brown of Dothan, AL
Hannah Chancey of Dothan, AL
Jonathan Hill of Dothan, AL
Braydon Martin of Ashford, AL
Brianna Trippe of Ashford, AL
Madison Jones of Coffee Springs, AL
Karen Forehand of Cowarts, AL
Dorena Worley of Elba, AL
Courtney Baril of Enterprise, AL
Joseph Baril of Enterprise, AL
Callie Berry of Enterprise, AL
Tony Labib of Enterprise, AL
Nadia Perez of Enterprise, AL
Joni Alford of Enterprise, AL
Carrie Bishop of Enterprise, AL
Sandra Sellers of Enterprise, AL
Chad Hughes of Headland, AL
Aubrey Stewart of Midland City, AL
Michael O'Neill of New Brockton, AL
Rebekka Hataway of Newton, AL
Brittany Faulkner of Ozark, AL
Hannah Floyd of Ozark, AL
Meredith Martin of Ozark, AL
Spencer Baxley of Slocomb, AL
Kristin Atwell of Slocomb, AL
Harrison Hall of Donalsonville, GA
Lauryl Hinson of Chipley, FL
Katrina Parrish of Marianna, FL
Robert Lee of Pell City, AL
Bailey Atwell of Homewood, AL
Katelyn Deal of Banks, AL
Kathleen Deal of Banks, AL
Jonathan Lowery of Brantley, AL
Tamara Marvin of Brantley, AL
Jillian Hall of Brantley, AL
Whitney Childs of Brundidge, AL
Ivy Helms of Brundidge, AL
Bailey Bennett of Eufaula, AL
Whitney Dawkins of Eufaula, AL
Destinee Mahone of Eufaula, AL
Susanne Hudspeth of Eufaula, AL
Kirstyn Wiggins of Eufaula, AL
Karley Wortz of Eufaula, AL
Sarah Killingsworth of Glenwood, AL
Gavin Paul of Goshen, AL
Summer Stephens of Luverne, AL
Jacob Brooks of Troy, AL
Virginia Gunn of Troy, AL
Kristine Head of Troy, AL
Eli Grice of Troy, AL
Logan Wilson of Troy, AL
Stewart Wilson of Troy, AL
Brady Singleton of Troy, AL
Tessa Suell of Troy, AL
Grace Thomas of Troy, AL
Nilda Robledo of Troy, AL
Gabrielle Leveque of Troy, AL
Sarah Carlson of Troy, AL
Cody Barr of Troy, AL
Brady Barr of Troy, AL
Bricelyn Green of Troy, AL
Danielle Daniel of Troy, AL
Alexandria Thomas of Troy, AL
Riley Chen of Troy, AL
Cara Brown of Troy, AL
Reagan Gross of Troy, AL
Ingrid Lieb of Troy, AL
Callee Jinright of Troy, AL
Amanda Burger of Dothan, AL
Zephan Vickery of Taylor, AL
Sarah Mayson of Dothan, AL
Emily Butler of Dothan, AL
Laney Lambert of Dothan, AL
Tamika Partridge Carroll of Dothan, AL
Ieshia Lee of Dothan, AL
Ashley Simmons of Dothan, AL
Betsy Dubose of Dothan, AL
Brooke Bailey of Dothan, AL
Thomas Andress of Dothan, AL
Brandi Smith of Dothan, AL
Ajah Anderson of Dothan, AL
Landon McCardle of Dothan, AL
Helaina Chambers of Dothan, AL
Gabrielle Coates of Dothan, AL
Brianna Lewis of Dothan, AL
Mary Brannon of Rehobeth, AL
Gabrielle Moore of Dothan, AL
Courtney Robeson of Dothan, AL
Kaelynn Gwynne of Dothan, AL
Allen Holmes of Dothan, AL
Jennifer McCohnell of Dothan, AL
Maegan Davis of Dothan, AL
Madison Williams of Dothan, AL
Grace Powell of Dothan, AL
Amber Johanson of Dothan, AL
Dwala Morris of Dothan, AL
Colby Pilcher of Dothan, AL
Allyson Alexander of Dothan, AL
Delani Benjamin of Dothan, AL
Tanner Holloway of Dothan, AL
Christopher Caton of Dothan, AL
Seth Whitehurst of Dothan, AL
Mary-Scott Milner of Dothan, AL
Susanne Haase of Dothan, AL
Addison Reynolds of Dothan, AL
Kimberley Guiler of Dothan, AL
Ashlyn Simpson of Dothan, AL
Ashby Hendrickson of Dothan, AL
Brian Ward of Dothan, AL
Thomas Swim of Dothan, AL
Ashlyn Roberson of Abbeville, AL
Morgan Rogers of Ariton, AL
Madison Ard of Ashford, AL
Carley Cook of Ashford, AL
Abigail Knight of Ashford, AL
Addison Aplin of Ashford, AL
Barbara Crum of Ashford, AL
Andrea Hurst of Ashford, AL
Erica Torres of Chancellor, AL
Peyton Moore of Chancellor, AL
Michaela Meadows of Cottonwood, AL
Colin Cureton of Cottonwood, AL
Alexander Beerenstrauch of Elba, AL
Destiny Hataway of Elba, AL
Kerry Hussey of Elba, AL
Kirsten Jones of Elba, AL
Jessica Lambert of Elba, AL
Mariah Frey of Enterprise, AL
Amanda Baney of Enterprise, AL
Hannah Echols of Enterprise, AL
Ashley Jones of Enterprise, AL
Victoria Cote of Enterprise, AL
Samuel McHenry of Enterprise, AL
Brandy Tice of Enterprise, AL
Teniyah Ginyard of Enterprise, AL
Stephanie Bradshaw of Enterprise, AL
Noah Mynard of Enterprise, AL
Ryan Howard of Enterprise, AL
Sidney Wade of Enterprise, AL
Shelby Silliman of Enterprise, AL
Hunter Williams of Enterprise, AL
Jason Rowley of Enterprise, AL
Tawanda Caston of Enterprise, AL
Justin Hakel of Enterprise, AL
Tyasia Rogers of Enterprise, AL
Julie Fleming of Enterprise, AL
Brandon Hall of Geneva, AL
Molly Galloway of Geneva, AL
Emily Dale of Geneva, AL
Kade McLaney of Hartford, AL
Bailey Freeman of Headland, AL
Kyla Clifton of Headland, AL
William Bruner of Headland, AL
Cassidy Garrard of Headland, AL
Allison Rucker of Headland, AL
Caitlin Singleton of Headland, AL
Sheldon Bloom of Headland, AL
Kassidy Hester of Jack, AL
Emily Wise of Jack, AL
Sidney Dockery of Midland City, AL
Anna Kelley of New Brockton, AL
Caroline Morgan of New Brockton, AL
Emily McCoy of Newville, AL
Abigail Coaker of Ozark, AL
Morgan Cheatwood of Ozark, AL
Joy Weaver of Ozark, AL
Anna Gordon of Ozark, AL
Ashlee Dillard of Ozark, AL
Yazmin Hernandez of Ozark, AL
Mary Hannah Garcia of Ozark, AL
Meagan Bonin of Ozark, AL
Katie Smith of Shorterville, AL
Stephen Hicks of Slocomb, AL
Kevin Dunne of Slocomb, AL
Jessica Ward of Slocomb, AL
Allyson Register of Slocomb, AL
Cameron Cotton of Slocomb, AL
Madison Morgan of Slocomb, AL
Savannah Fleming of Webb, AL
Madalyn Bond of Webb, AL
Elizabeth Long of Webb, AL
Rebecca Senn of Kinston, AL
Karley Wilson of Opp, AL
Emily Ward of Opp, AL
Morgan Pridgen of Opp, AL
Payton Brown of Opp, AL
Sarah Kidd of Opp, AL
Dawson Newman of Opp, AL
Anslee Finch of Samson, AL
Kaitlyn McKnight of Samson, AL
Erica Murray of Samson, AL
Cailey Wright of Samson, AL
Camryn Mote of Samson, AL