Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Spring Semester/Term 4

TROY – Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.