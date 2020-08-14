You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Summer Semester/Term 5
0 comments

Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Summer Semester/Term 5

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
education 2 generic
Metro Creative Connection

TROY – Troy University is proud to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2019/2020 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The summer semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the list include:

Shelby Bagwell of Jakin, GA

Alexander Bryan of Dothan

Lauren Carmichael of Dothan

Joseph Castleberry of Donalsonville, GA

Kevin Dunne of Slocomb

Melissa Howard of Enterprise

David Mauldin of Eufaula

Madison Morgan of Slocomb

Ashley Parr of Headland

Bralianne Rodriguez of Enterprise

Shannon Wallace of Headland

Rachel Causby of Chipley

Jennie Gonzalez of Enterprise

Carly Peters of Dothan

Sule Akbas of Troy

Manyun Bi of Troy

Anna Carr of Troy

Runmin Cheng of Troy

Mariah Frey of Enterprise

Cong Fu of Troy

Alexis Garrett of Troy

Feng Han of Troy

Anna Lafiore of Dothan

Sirui Li of Troy

Yuxuan Liu of Troy

Samantha McLendon of Iron City, GA

Dat Nguyen of Troy

Gabriela Prieto of Troy

Braiden Scarbrough of Troy

Yitao Shu of Troy

Ha Tran of Troy

Menghao Wang of Troy

Qi Wang of Troy

Sulun Wang of Troy

Zihan Wang of Troy

Jiawei Yang of Troy

Zhiwei Zhao of Troy

Xuan Zhou of Troy

Tessa Suell of Troy

Edward Bryan of Enterprise

Charity Colquett-Sharp of Enterprise

Breanna Lynch of Dothan

Jade Blocker of Troy

Sabrina Bell of Dothan

Colin Cureton of Cottonwood

Shantell Jones of Dothan

Melanie Ford of Banks

Kuei You Woon of Troy

Holly Walker of Troy

Sara Hauser of Ozark

Brittany Faulkner of Ozark

Thomas Gage of Chipley

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Hanks calls out people who don't wear masks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert