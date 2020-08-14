Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Summer Semester/Term 5

TROY – Troy University is proud to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The summer semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the list include:
Shelby Bagwell of Jakin, GA
Alexander Bryan of Dothan
Lauren Carmichael of Dothan
Joseph Castleberry of Donalsonville, GA
Kevin Dunne of Slocomb
Melissa Howard of Enterprise
David Mauldin of Eufaula
Madison Morgan of Slocomb
Ashley Parr of Headland
Bralianne Rodriguez of Enterprise
Shannon Wallace of Headland
Rachel Causby of Chipley
Jennie Gonzalez of Enterprise
Carly Peters of Dothan
Sule Akbas of Troy
Manyun Bi of Troy
Anna Carr of Troy
Runmin Cheng of Troy
Mariah Frey of Enterprise
Cong Fu of Troy
Alexis Garrett of Troy
Feng Han of Troy
Anna Lafiore of Dothan
Sirui Li of Troy
Yuxuan Liu of Troy
Samantha McLendon of Iron City, GA
Dat Nguyen of Troy
Gabriela Prieto of Troy
Braiden Scarbrough of Troy
Yitao Shu of Troy
Ha Tran of Troy
Menghao Wang of Troy
Qi Wang of Troy
Sulun Wang of Troy
Zihan Wang of Troy
Jiawei Yang of Troy
Zhiwei Zhao of Troy
Xuan Zhou of Troy
Tessa Suell of Troy
Edward Bryan of Enterprise
Charity Colquett-Sharp of Enterprise
Breanna Lynch of Dothan
Jade Blocker of Troy
Sabrina Bell of Dothan
Colin Cureton of Cottonwood
Shantell Jones of Dothan
Melanie Ford of Banks
Kuei You Woon of Troy
Holly Walker of Troy
Sara Hauser of Ozark
Brittany Faulkner of Ozark
Thomas Gage of Chipley
