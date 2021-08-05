Troy University announces Provost's List for Summer Semester/Term 5

TROY – Troy University is proud to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. The summer semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the list include:
Savannah Barfield of Ashford
Kaitlyn Bradley of Clayton
Mary Kelley Hall of Abbeville
Shane Hammond of Newton
Pamela Hatfield of Dothan
Rechelle Kelley of Dothan
Lauren Lawrence of Dothan
Hunter Medley of Dothan
Nicole Reynolds of Dothan
Kelsey Richman of Ozark
Jasmine Shiver of Geneva
Jazmine Simpson of Headland
Elizabeth Speight of Dothan
Travis Varnum of Iron City, GA
Ella Wiggins of Dothan
Jordayne Wilkins of Fort Rucker
Sydney Dowling of Clayton
Angela Peters of Enterprise
Craig Thomas of Dothan
Chelsea Ayeni of Louisville
Avery Carpenter of Brantley
Robin Edge of Enterprise
Camryn Key of Dothan
Hunter Lane of Troy
Shagarian Lane of Troy
Triet Le of Troy
Yin Li of Troy
Grace Powell of Dothan
Briana Quintana of Dothan
Wanping Ren of Troy
Claudia Scott of Ozark
Ardashia Williams of Troy
Christopher Bond of Dothan,
Kaylie Powell of Ozark
Alyssa Johnson of Headland
Tyler Floyd of Brundidge
Donald Godwin of Daleville
Dylan Mauldin of Eufaula