Troy University announces Provost's List for Summer Semester/Term 5
TROY – Troy University is proud to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for the summer semester and Term 5 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. The summer semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 5 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the list include:

Savannah Barfield of Ashford

Kaitlyn Bradley of Clayton

Mary Kelley Hall of Abbeville

Shane Hammond of Newton

Pamela Hatfield of Dothan

Rechelle Kelley of Dothan

Lauren Lawrence of Dothan

Hunter Medley of Dothan

Nicole Reynolds of Dothan

Kelsey Richman of Ozark

Jasmine Shiver of Geneva

Jazmine Simpson of Headland

Elizabeth Speight of Dothan

Travis Varnum of Iron City, GA

Ella Wiggins of Dothan

Jordayne Wilkins of Fort Rucker

Sydney Dowling of Clayton

Angela Peters of Enterprise

Craig Thomas of Dothan

Chelsea Ayeni of Louisville

Avery Carpenter of Brantley

Robin Edge of Enterprise

Camryn Key of Dothan

Hunter Lane of Troy

Shagarian Lane of Troy

Triet Le of Troy

Yin Li of Troy

Grace Powell of Dothan

Briana Quintana of Dothan

Wanping Ren of Troy

Claudia Scott of Ozark

Ardashia Williams of Troy

Christopher Bond of Dothan,

Kaylie Powell of Ozark

Alyssa Johnson of Headland

Tyler Floyd of Brundidge

Donald Godwin of Daleville

Dylan Mauldin of Eufaula

Peyton Bradley of Dothan

Anthony Thomas of Headland

Vanessa Wilson of Ozark

Shantrice Tarver of Troy

Crystal Taylor of Enterprise

