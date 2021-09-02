Troy University recognizes Freshman Forum members for 2021-2022

TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize the new members of Freshman Forum for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Freshman Forum is a branch of the Student Government Association specifically for incoming college freshmen and members serve as representatives for the freshman class.
Local students selected to the Freshman Forum include: Gillian Bailey of Dothan, Elizabeth Bennett of Troy, Ayden Brogden of Enterprise, John Hood of Enterprise, Shristi Magar of Troy, Braydon Martin of Ashford, Nathaniel Richardson of Troy, Mary Shaver of Troy, Luke Tessier of Troy, and Hayley Watts of Dothan.
