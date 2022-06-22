Troy University recognizes students for completing IMPACT

TROY – Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2022 semester.
Local students who completed IMPACT include:
Jacey Algarin of Cottonwood
Kindel Ansley of Ozark
Jasmine Baldwin of Dothan
Landon Bernt of Enterprise
Alyssa Billings of Luverne
Jayden Brigman of Dothan
Cassidy Brooks of Luverne
Amahra Cornett-Adams of Enterprise
Brooklyn Cromer of Dothan
Zamorion Daffin of Ozark
Jenny Davenport of Graceville
Iysis Davis of Dothan
James England of Daleville
People are also reading…
Allie Gallion of Midland City
Setera Hillman of Enterprise
Lenora Hollinghead of Opp
Jon Holmes III of Troy
Natalie Janney of Dothan
Zekeria Lane of Eufaula
Krystal Lynch of Enterprise
Macy Marler of Enterprise
Kenzayviona Morrison of Dothan
Gabriela Perez of Enterprise
Jessica Powell of Enterprise
Lily Roberts of Marianna
Kelsey Rumler of Ashford
Gracelyn Thrash of Enterprise
Jessica Wilcox of Enterprise
Abbie Anderson of Kinston
Skyler Anderson of Headland
Celine Arafat of Dothan
Ladayzha Barrow of Ozark
Jakera Beacham of Ozark
Jackson Biddle of Enterprise
Sadie Burks of Opp
Allison Butler of Opp
Undreya Chism of Elba
Mary Collins of Dothan
Williamson Curtis of Troy
Kayden Dunn of Brantley
Briaunna Harris of Midland City
Brad Irwin of Daleville
Jordan Jacobs of Opp
Daniela Kelly of Eufaula
Ileana Lampon of Enterprise
Kaylee Mizell of Troy
Catherine Molina of Ozark
Grant Pellot of Geneva
Samuel Robinson of Dothan
Allie Scarbrough of Troy
Sara Sphere of Ozark
MaChelle Streeter of Ozark
Joshua Summers of Dothan
JaLycia Ware of Ozark
Willa Wester of Grand Ridge