Troy University recognizes students for completing IMPACT

Troy University logo

TROY – Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2022 semester.

Local students who completed IMPACT include:

Jacey Algarin of Cottonwood

Kindel Ansley of Ozark

Jasmine Baldwin of Dothan

Landon Bernt of Enterprise

Alyssa Billings of Luverne

Jayden Brigman of Dothan

Cassidy Brooks of Luverne

Amahra Cornett-Adams of Enterprise

Brooklyn Cromer of Dothan

Zamorion Daffin of Ozark

Jenny Davenport of Graceville

Iysis Davis of Dothan

James England of Daleville

Allie Gallion of Midland City

Setera Hillman of Enterprise

Lenora Hollinghead of Opp

Jon Holmes III of Troy

Natalie Janney of Dothan

Zekeria Lane of Eufaula

Krystal Lynch of Enterprise

Macy Marler of Enterprise

Kenzayviona Morrison of Dothan

Gabriela Perez of Enterprise

Jessica Powell of Enterprise

Lily Roberts of Marianna

Kelsey Rumler of Ashford

Gracelyn Thrash of Enterprise

Jessica Wilcox of Enterprise

Abbie Anderson of Kinston

Skyler Anderson of Headland

Celine Arafat of Dothan

Ladayzha Barrow of Ozark

Jakera Beacham of Ozark

Jackson Biddle of Enterprise

Sadie Burks of Opp

Allison Butler of Opp

Undreya Chism of Elba

Mary Collins of Dothan

Williamson Curtis of Troy

Kayden Dunn of Brantley

Briaunna Harris of Midland City

Brad Irwin of Daleville

Jordan Jacobs of Opp

Daniela Kelly of Eufaula

Ileana Lampon of Enterprise

Kaylee Mizell of Troy

Catherine Molina of Ozark

Grant Pellot of Geneva

Samuel Robinson of Dothan

Allie Scarbrough of Troy

Sara Sphere of Ozark

MaChelle Streeter of Ozark

Joshua Summers of Dothan

JaLycia Ware of Ozark

Willa Wester of Grand Ridge

