Troy University waives college admissions exams for 2021

Troy University has waived its standardized college entrance exam requirement and extended its scholarship deadline for the 2021 admissions cycle.

“COVID-19 has caused numerous testing sites to either cancel or reschedule entrance exams and students are having difficulty registering for and taking college entrance exams,” said Tiffani Stephens Schmidt, director of Enrollment Services. “Our test-optional policy is consistent with other institutions in the state and will allow the Class of 2021 freshmen applicants to be considered for admissions based on their cumulative high school GPA.”

Applicants with a minimum 3.0 high school GPA will meet TROY’s unconditional admissions requirements, and those with a minimum 2.5 high school GPA will meet conditional admissions requirements. If an admitted applicant provides a 20 ACT or 1030 SAT prior to enrolling in their start term, their admissions status will be updated to “unconditionally admitted.”

In addition to waiving entrance exam scores, the university extended its Dec. 1 scholarship application deadline to March 1 to allow students more time to take an ACT/SAT if interested in pursuing scholarship opportunities at TROY.