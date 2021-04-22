 Skip to main content
University of Alabama students inducted into Blue Key Honor Society
University of Alabama students inducted into Blue Key Honor Society

Anna Paige Burrow and Anna Beth Payne, both of Enterprise, were inducted into The University of Alabama’s Blue Key Honor Society during the Tapping on the Mound ceremony on April 9 during Honors Week.

The Blue Key Honor Society is a premier honor society that recognizes college students for balanced and all-around excellence in scholarship, leadership and service.

For more information on UA's 2021 Tapping on the Mound ceremony, visit news.ua.edu.

