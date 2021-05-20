 Skip to main content
University of Mississippi announces Spring 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll
Morgan Haley Bull and Hope Danielle Herndon, both of Dothan, and Kathleen Mackenzie Bruce of Troy were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi.

The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

