University of Mississippi announces Spring 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll

Morgan Haley Bull and Hope Danielle Herndon, both of Dothan, and Kathleen Mackenzie Bruce of Troy were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi.
The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today