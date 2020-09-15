UPDATED: Schools close as Sally nears

Out of safety concern for school employees and students, several area schools are closing early Tuesday.
The Houston County School System is dismissing classes at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and will remain closed through Thursday. Dothan City Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday (it was incorrectly announced that Dothan schools were closing early on Tuesday).
All sports activities are cancelled for Tuesday night.
Dothan Head Start and Early Childhood Center is also observing the Dothan City School System closure. All after school activities have been cancelled.
The Houston County School System will resume classes Friday. Dothan City Schools will review Thursday to make a determination to resume Friday classes.
