VFW Post 6020 announces Voice of Democracy, Patriot’s Pen contests

DALEVILLE - Dedicated to encouraging a better understanding and appreciation of America, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions help foster patriotism among today’s youth. The popular contests also promote friendly competition and reward success in the form of more than $3 million in combined scholarships at the local, state, and national levels.

The Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition is open to all ninth through 12th grade students, with this year’s theme asking students “Why is the Veteran Important?” Annually, more than 25,000 students compete in the competition.

Open to eligible sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students, this year’s Patriot’s Pen theme asks students to reflect and expand on “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”

The VFW is pleased to announce an additional $15,000 will be awarded to the top three Voice of Democracy national winners for the 2022-23 contest. The national first place prize has increased to $35,000, with second and third place national winners now taking home $21,000 and $15,000 respectfully.

Entries for the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions must be received by a local participating VFW Post no later than Oct. 31.

Daleville, Ozark, and Dale County students should submit their entries, with a completed entry form, to VFW Post 6020 located in Daleville. Students outside of Dale County should submit to their local VFW Post.

Applications and additional information on the contests can be found at www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships. Applications are also available at school guidance counselor offices or by calling VFW Post 6020 contest chairmen Claudia Wigglesworth (334) 598-2313 or Harvey Mathis (334) 447-3673.