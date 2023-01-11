Wallace College-Dothan receives diesel systems technology grant

A recent grant of more than $300,000 from the state Community College System (ACCS) will allow Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) to better address a workforce need for training bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists, among other disciplines within industrial diesel systems technology.

WCCD will expand its existing Basic Automotive, Truck, and Tractor Service and Repair short term certificate program to include Industrial Diesel Systems Technology and provide free CDL training within the year on the Sparks Campus in Eufaula. WCCD currently provides free CDL training through the ACCS Innovation Center’s Skills for Success initiative through its Dothan campus, according to a WCCD news release.

Additional workforce needs to be addressed include forklift and CDL class B drivers trained in multi-craft maintenance, who can troubleshoot, inspect, repair, maintain, or overhaul buses, trucks, farm equipment, or any equipment powered by a diesel engine.

“Wallace strives to develop new programs to fulfill growing needs in our region, and the Industrial Diesel Systems Technology program will meet the demands from both the manufacturing and transportation industries to create a pipeline of skilled diesel technicians and mechanics,” said Martha Compton, WCCD Career and Technical associate dean. “We have developed the program through industry partners and advisors to customize training to strategically meet workforce needs.”

“We are fortunate that the Alabama Community College System Workforce Development Division provides funding opportunities through the Industry Certification Initiative and Special Populations grants to expand high-demand programs to address local workforce development needs,” Compton said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, an estimated 28,100 annual openings are projected for diesel service technicians and mechanics through 2030 to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force. Diesel service technician and mechanic career opportunities are projected to grow 8% from 2020 to 2030. In 2020, diesel service technicians held about 275,400 jobs in industries that use diesel, trucks, buses, and heavy equipment to support, deliver, haul, and transport products.

While the diesel truck transportation industry is the largest employer for diesel technicians and mechanics, many are employed in multiple industries related to construction, agriculture, and manufacturing. Manufacturing industries depend on heavy-duty diesel engines including diesel generators and trucking fleets.

For more information about WCCD’s Industrial Diesel Systems Technology program, please contact Martha Compton at mcompton@wallace.edu or 334-556-6822.