Wallace State releases Summer 2021 President's and Dean's lists

HANCEVILLE – Two area students were among the 241 outstanding students named to the President's List and Dean's List for the Summer 2021 semester at Wallace State Community College.

Area students earning honors include Alicia Gardner of Enterprise who earned a space on the Dean's List and Reid Knighten of Goshen who earned a space on the President's List.

To earn a spot on the Wallace State President's List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean's List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.