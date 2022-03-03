Wicksburg Junior and Elementary Beta compete at Beta Club State Convention

Wicksburg Junior and Elementary Beta traveled to Birmingham and competed at Beta Club State Convention on Feb. 23-25. They walked away with tons of awards. They will compete at Nationals in Nashville, TN June 27-July 1.
Elementary Club sponsors are Paige Burtram, Taylor Merritt, and Laura Rivenbark. Junior Club sponsors are Amanda Killingsworth and Bethany Plummer.
Elementary Beta:
Language Arts 4th place Hudson Burkhardt
Social Studies 5th place Jackson Parker
Social Studies 3rd place EB Lee
Math 5th place Emmalyn Cruse
Science 3rd place Alley Wilson
Poetry 5th place Millie Smith
Book Battle 4th place Fortner Quincey, Kaylee Crenshaw, Easton Wagner
Technology 5th place Emily Lowlavar, Lacie McVey, Easton Wagner, Brinley Enfinger, Campbell Wallace, Emie Jarmon
Marketing and Communication 1st place Grady Wheeless, Parker Hyde, Riley Singleton, Lizzy Jo Paul, Kainen Killingsworth, Jennifer Flores
2D Design 5th place Fortner Quincey
Quiz Bowl Written 3rd place Gunnar Dixon, Landry Gilmore, Wheeler Vogt, Molly Barrett
Quiz Bowl Oral 3rd place Gunnar Dixon, Landry Gilmore, Wheeler Vogt, Molly Barrett
Club Trading Pin 1st place Gunnar Dixon, Jackson Parker, Wheeler Vogt, Spencer Ellenburg, Ellarie Enfinger, Landry Gilmore
Apparel Design 3rd place Daelyn Seymour, Alexanne Ellenburg, Ellarie Enfinger, Eleanor Hanna, Lillian Claire Armstrong, Hayden Farmer
Sculpture 3rd place Kainen Killingsworth
Mixed media 3rd place Wheeler Vogt
Colored photography 1st place Millie Smith
Fiber arts 3rd place Daelyn Seymour
Recycled art 1st place Jackson Parker
Jewelry 5th place Millie Smith
Junior Beta:
5th place Book Battle - Dylan Lowlavar, Leighton Gilmore, and Bella Pettis
4th place 6th grade Math - Corinne Wallace
3rd place Marketing and Communication - Dylan Lowlavar, Sara Shoupe, Presley Faircloth, Eric Chancy