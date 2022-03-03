 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wicksburg Junior and Elementary Beta compete at Beta Club State Convention
  • Updated
Wicksburg Junior and Elementary Beta traveled to Birmingham and competed at Beta Club State Convention on Feb. 23-25. They walked away with tons of awards. They will compete at Nationals in Nashville, TN June 27-July 1.

Elementary Club sponsors are Paige Burtram, Taylor Merritt, and Laura Rivenbark. Junior Club sponsors are Amanda Killingsworth and Bethany Plummer.

Elementary Beta:

Language Arts 4th place Hudson Burkhardt

Social Studies 5th place Jackson Parker

Social Studies 3rd place EB Lee

Math 5th place Emmalyn Cruse

Science 3rd place Alley Wilson

Poetry 5th place Millie Smith

Book Battle 4th place Fortner Quincey, Kaylee Crenshaw, Easton Wagner

Technology 5th place Emily Lowlavar, Lacie McVey, Easton Wagner, Brinley Enfinger, Campbell Wallace, Emie Jarmon

Marketing and Communication 1st place Grady Wheeless, Parker Hyde, Riley Singleton, Lizzy Jo Paul, Kainen Killingsworth, Jennifer Flores

2D Design 5th place Fortner Quincey

Quiz Bowl Written 3rd place Gunnar Dixon, Landry Gilmore, Wheeler Vogt, Molly Barrett

Quiz Bowl Oral 3rd place Gunnar Dixon, Landry Gilmore, Wheeler Vogt, Molly Barrett

Club Trading Pin 1st place Gunnar Dixon, Jackson Parker, Wheeler Vogt, Spencer Ellenburg, Ellarie Enfinger, Landry Gilmore

Apparel Design 3rd place Daelyn Seymour, Alexanne Ellenburg, Ellarie Enfinger, Eleanor Hanna, Lillian Claire Armstrong, Hayden Farmer

Sculpture 3rd place Kainen Killingsworth

Mixed media 3rd place Wheeler Vogt

Colored photography 1st place Millie Smith

Fiber arts 3rd place Daelyn Seymour

Recycled art 1st place Jackson Parker

Jewelry 5th place Millie Smith

Junior Beta:

5th place Book Battle - Dylan Lowlavar, Leighton Gilmore, and Bella Pettis

4th place 6th grade Math - Corinne Wallace

3rd place Marketing and Communication - Dylan Lowlavar, Sara Shoupe, Presley Faircloth, Eric Chancy

1st Place Apparel Design Team:

Megan Duncan

Kelcie Barnes

Owen Hughes

Ellie Cox

EJ Meyers

Cooper Morrison

Sara Shoupe

Presley Faircloth

Eric Chancy

