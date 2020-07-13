Former Dothan Mayor Mike Schmitz and Dothan Municipal Judge Rose Evans Gordon have been selected to serve as the overall co-chairs for the 2020-21 Wiregrass United Way campaign.
Les Perault, Wiregrass United Way Board of Trustees chair, and Walter Hill, chief executive officer, announced the appointment.
Hill and Perault believe this dynamic team brings a wealth of experience and involvement in civic and community service.
According to Hill, Gordon and Schmitz have exactly what they look for in a campaign chair.
“We are thrilled to have these two community leaders join us in a leadership role. They both have a passion for helping others and will be tremendous spokespeople for our mission,” Hill added.
The Wiregrass United Way will officially kick off the campaign on Friday, July 31, with the Pacesetter Kickoff. Following the event, numerous area businesses will conduct their United Way campaigns during August and early September. Their results will be announced at the campaign kickoff in mid-September.
Each of the six counties have also selected their county campaign leadership: Barbour County — Sallie Garrison; Coffee County — Danny Long; Dale County — John Cawley; Geneva County — Misti Cutts Dixon; Henry County — David Norwood; and Houston County — Tracey and Jeff Koch.
The Wiregrass United Way has served the area since 1938, currently funding 39 member agencies serving Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.
Funds raised by Wiregrass United Way are utilized locally in the six-county area. A committee of local volunteers determines how the funds are distributed among the member agencies.
For more information call 792-9661 or visit the Wiregrass United Way website at www.wuw.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.