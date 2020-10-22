Yale University honors Stephanie Bostick with Yale Educator Award

Dr. Stephanie Bostick, who attended Cottonwood High School and works as a counselor at Bob Jones High School in Madison, has been honored with the 2020 Yale Educator Award.

This year’s 317 nominees represent 41 states and 19 countries. Yale University presented the award to 57 teachers and 24 counselors. The award recognizes exemplary teachers from around the world who have supported and inspired their students to reach academic success.

The Yale Admissions Office credits the excellence of Yale’s student body to teachers and counselors like the recipients of the Yale Educator Award. Years before students attend Yale, their educators are continuously motivating and mentoring them.

Yale allows students to nominate a former teacher or counselor for the Yale Educator Award. Nayeli Gonzalez-Vazquez, a 2020 Bob Jones graduate and current Yale student, recommended Bostick for the honor, and a committee at Yale approved Vazquez’s nomination.

“I was not aware of this award, so I was very surprised and grateful that a former student thought of me and nominated me,” Bostick said. “I am very thankful and humbled to be selected among such amazing educators.”