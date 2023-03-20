“Brighter Days Ahead” painted by students in Wicksburg Elementary School’s 3rd-6th grade Talented & Gifted Class is just one of the creatively painted eggs on display until Easter Sunday at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. Thirty-two different eggs painted by area students and artists are currently on display during the Garden’s 5th Annual “Egg Quest”. Visitors to the garden can vote on their favorite egg to help select the “People’s Choice” Award. The Gardens are open daily from 9am-6pm.