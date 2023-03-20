Egg Quest has returned to the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens for its fifth year and will continue through Easter Sunday.
This public art project gives area students and local artists a chance to show off their skills throughout the 47-acre public garden. Thirty-two four-foot wooden eggs have been creatively painted and scattered throughout the garden for visitors to enjoy.
Upon entry into the gardens, children will receive a questionnaire that will ask questions about certain eggs. The completed questionnaire, including a vote for your favorite egg, gives a child a chance to win a large Easter basket during a drawing on Sunday, April 2.
Local schools that took part in the activity include Highlands Elementary School, Hidden Lake Elementary School, Beverlye Intermediate School for the Arts, Slingluff Elementary School, Webb Elementary School, Rehobeth Elementary School, Cottonwood Elementary School, Wicksburg Elementary School, Ashford Elementary School, Headland Elementary School, Headland Middle School, Headland Hight School, Providence Christian School and Houston Academy.
Several area artists including Billie Smith, Laura Slavins, Jay Hare, Rachel Kurtz, Kathryn Levy, and Jon Beeson also participated.
For more information about Egg Quest or the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, call 334-793-3224 or go to www.dabg.com.