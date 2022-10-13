Elba company celebrates 30 years

Elba Distribution Systems Company (EDSCO) is celebrating its 30th anniversary Friday, October 21 with a customer appreciation luncheon from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at its home office located in Elba.

“We are a family at EDSCO,” said Carrie Whitworth, President and owner of EDSCO since 2011. “We are excited to be able to mark this momentous occasion with our wonderful employees, customers and friends in our community.”

Whitworth began her career at EDSCO in 1999 after high school. “I have learned so much about the fastener industry since my career began. It is surreal to be a part of this celebration. There are many people who need recognition for helping this company reach this milestone and I stand on the shoulders of those who were here before me to teach and guide me.”

EDSCO’s headquarters is in Elba. Its territory covers the regions of central and south Alabama and the Florida panhandle as well as orders that are shipped throughout all of the United States.

“We love being able to operate our business in a small community,” Whitworth said. “We are blessed to be a part of many small communities in the surrounding areas and to provide fasteners to both large and small businesses inside those communities.”

EDSCO was opened in 1992 by its original owners Daniel Stephens and Ed Gannon. Gannon sold his ownership interest in the company to Stephens in 1995. Stephens continued to build the company until 2011 when he retired and sold to Mrs. Whitworth.

“EDSCO came from very humble beginnings,” said Stephens. “My uncle and I wore all the hats in the beginning. We were eventually able to acquire some help and were blessed to have employees like Gene Strickland and Scotty Moulton to help us build the company into what it became for us.”

Today, EDSCO has grown from two to 16 full-time employees to keep up with the growing demand from an ever-expanding customer base.

“Today, Carrie and her team have continued to build on our early success,” stated Stephens. “She has expanded the company’s reach and has been very successful in growing the company into what we knew it could become.”

EDSCO is a full-line distributor of dependable fasteners including nuts, bolts, washers and screws. EDSCO also has a manufacturing facility to produce anchor bolts, concrete anchor bolts, large diameter cable and threaded rod. It also provides a full line of industrial items such as industrial gloves, safety glasses, drill bits, cleaning supplies, first aid kits and more.