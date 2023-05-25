Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELBA — A man charged with first-degree sodomy remains in Coffee County Jail on no bond awaiting a judge’s decision after an Anaiah’s Law hearing at the Coffee County Courthouse here Thursday afternoon.

Coffee County District Judge told Christopher Michael Nelson, 46, that he took Nelson’s request for bond under advisement after a hearing during which Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox told the judge that Nelson has two prior felony sex-related convictions and was released from prison in 2019 after serving some 20 years on the first-degree sodomy conviction.

The Anaiah’s Law amendment to the constitution of Alabama allows district attorneys to request that bail be denied for persons charged with Class A felonies giving district attorneys the ability to argue that the defendant is going to be a violent threat to the community.

Nelson is arrested in connection with a complaint to law officers involving a 16-year-old victim, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Robert Seagle testified Thursday. The incidents occurred while Nelson and the victim both were doing manual labor on a farm located off of Coffee County 348 between March 15 and April 1 of this year, Seagle said.

Seagle said that witnesses have told law officers that Nelson has been “stalking” the victim and threatening him with harm if he tells anyone about what occurred in the farm field. Seagle also said that the 16-year-old suffers from a developmental disorder that impacts his communication skills.

During the hearing, Tarbox played a telephone call Nelson made from the Coffee County Jail to his employer asking him to come to court Thursday to testify that he and the teenaged victim had never been alone together while they worked together. On the recorded phone conversation, the employer told Nelson that he could not tell that lie.

Four neighbors and friends of Nelson told the judge Thursday that Nelson would not be a flight risk if he was allowed bond because his mother is currently hospitalized, and Nelson is needed to be her caretaker when she is allowed to remain home. They also said that he would not be a danger to the victim despite Nelson's recorded verbal threats to do so. "He just likes to run his mouth," two of them said.

Nelson took the stand and told the court that he would not be a flight risk because he is the sole caretaker of his mother. "Where am I going to go?" he asked the judge. "I ain't got no place to go."