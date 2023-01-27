 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ellis D. Parker Award winners announced

Ellis D. Parker Award winners announced

Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker

 COURTESY PHOTO

FORT RUCKER — Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commander, announced the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the Ellis D. Parker Awards during the Army Aviation Senior Leader Forum here Wednesday.

The Ellis D. Parker Award annually recognizes the top Army Aviation battalions, or equivalent, in four categories based on unit mission, and is named for the late Lt. Gen. Don Parker, an Army Aviation pioneer.

The awards will be formally presented to the units in the near future. Combat Support Category and overall winner is the 3d Battalion, 2d Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 2d Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division, Camp Humphreys, Korea.

The winner in the Combat Category is 4th Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado.

The winner in the Combat Service Support Category is the 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado.

The winner in the Table of Distribution and Allowances (TDA) Category is Special Operations Aviation Training Battalion, U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The award is named for Parker, who is credited as providing the vision, leadership, and commitment necessary to consolidate and modernize Army Aviation during its formative years. It was under Parker’s watch that Army Aviation officially became a branch on April 12, 1983.

Parker retired from the Army in 1992 with more than 5,000 flying hours. He was inducted into the Army Field Artillery Hall of Fame in 1982 and the Army Aviation Hall of Fame in 1995. He died March 26, 2020, at his home in Enterprise.

