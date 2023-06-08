Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah is on paid administrative leave and two others, including an EMA contractor, were arrested Wednesday in connection to a computer tampering investigation.

The decision to place Judah on administrative leave came after the Houston County Commission held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter in executive session. After meeting briefly with Judah, the panel voted unanimously in open session to put Judah on leave.

Shortly after the meeting, the Dothan Police Department announced the arrests of Jesse Ryan Taylor, 40, and Amy Johnson Granberry, 43, both of Dothan. Taylor is an EMA contractor and an employee of Rickey Stokes News, while Granberry is the assistant communication director with the City of Dothan's Communications Center.

Each individual is charged with 12 counts of computer tampering. Taylor, a former Dothan firefighter, was out on bond for a theft of property charge after he allegedly stole fentanyl from a Dothan fire station last year. Due to the new charges, a Houston County Judge has revoked his bond.

Granberry's bond was set at $180,000 and she has been placed on administrative leave pending a due process hearing regarding her employment.

According to Dothan Police, the Computer Aided Dispatch system used by the Dothan Police Department, Houston County Sheriff's Office, and the Houston County EMA, had been accessed by someone without authorization to do so.

Once this was discovered, an investigation began in order to determine the extent of the unauthorized access. Officials said at this point, no personal or individual information has been compromised.

On Wednesday morning, Houston County Commission chairman Brandon Shoupe received a phone call from the Houston County Sheriff's Office relating to this investigation and immediately called for an emergency meeting.

Shoupe said since the issues stemmed from the Houston County EMA, Judah will remain on leave until the investigation is complete.

"The problems emanated from within the EMA office under director Judah's watch, so that is the reason why we decided to place him on admin leave," Shoupe said. "I'm not saying he did anything illegal; I want to be clear about that. But given the circumstances, we felt it would be best to place him on admin leave until we can further determine the facts."

Currently, the county is working on its own internal investigation in order to determine if Judah can come back to the job or if the county needs to go in a different direction. Shoupe hopes to wrap up the investigation shortly.

"This is not a criminal investigation; we just have to figure out what has been going on," Shoupe said.

The criminal investigation of Taylor and Granberry is still ongoing, and more charges could be added.

In all of the years Shoupe has been a part of the Houston County Commission, he's never seen anything like this before.

"This has definitely been a learning experience," Shoupe said. "But we have great people in HR who have been doing a good job of sorting everything out."