OZARK-A survey of the city’s nearly 190 employees has resulted in positive feedback and good suggestions, Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship told those attending the Ozark City Council administrative meeting Tuesday evening.

“These results give us an overview of the things we need to work on,” Blankenship said, as he shared the answers received from the 145 employees who responded to the confidential survey that had been distributed through the respective city department heads.

The employees had been given about two weeks to respond to the survey but response was not mandated, Blankenship said. Not all respondents answered every question.

The purpose of the survey was to assess what the administration could do to improve the work environment for employees. Wages was the No. 1, as expected, Blankenship said. “We can’t always do anything about the pay, but I tell the department heads all the time that if we have people that hate coming to work, that is on us and we have to figure out a way to make it better.

“I have always believed anywhere I’ve worked that all of us working together is a lot more effective that any of us working alone.”

Blankenship said that 95 percent of the respondents “agreed or strongly agreed” that they enjoyed their jobs, had a sense of belonging and believed that their opinion was valued. Most of the employees indicated that they did not consider leaving the city’s employment, he said.

Blankenship said that employee comments revealed that the city is “not doing a very good job” ensuring that employees know what benefits come with their jobs. “We had people saying they wished we had a dental plan and a vision plan,” he said. “We do have both.”

Among the suggestions that will be reviewed, Blankenship said, is the feasibility of a four day, 10 hours a day work week for some of the departments that could conceivable do so.

“All of the department heads know things that they can do to improve and there were suggestions from the employees of things that I could do better,” Blankenship said, adding that he was pleased with the positive scores and comments. “If we had done an employee survey two years ago, it would have been a totally different outcome,” he said.

Ozark City Council President Brenda Simechak thanked the department heads, crediting them for the positive survey outcome.

“Ultimately you are creating the environment where people who are under your leadership feel that their input is valued, where they have a sense of belonging,” she said. “Your hard work is very much evident in these results.”

In other business, Blankenship said that the city has been approached by Warrant Officer Association representatives about the feasibility of locating the warrant office museum to the city-owned Holman House on Broad Street. Blankenship said that the previous warrant officer museum on Fort Novosel had been demolished many years ago and the contents put in storage.

